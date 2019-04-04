Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Kurzawinski.

Mitchell Kurzawinski

HOBART, IN - Mitchell Kurzawinski, age 74, of Hobart passed away Tuesday April 2, 2019 at St. Mary Medical Center. Mitch was born October 7, 1944 in Gary, IN to the late Mitchell and Anne (Kolak) Kurzawinski. He retired from Inland Steel where he worked as a welding supervisor. Mitchell was a US Army veteran and member of American Legion Post #94 in Valparaiso. When not at the Legion, Mickey could be found at his favorite "home away from home", Blue Chip Casino.

Mickey is survived by his two children, Scott Kurzawinski of Fort Lauderdale, FL and Dana Kurzawinski of Portage; his sister, Patricia Jenkins of Hobart; his partner in crime Michael Bottom; and many dear friends and loved ones. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, April 6, 2019 at REES FUNERAL HOME, OLSON CHAPEL, 5341 Central Avenue, Portage, IN 46368 with Pastor Bob Burton officiating. Burial will follow in Graceland Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts are preferred to the American Legion Post #94, 4 E. Monroe Street Valparaiso, IN 46383.

