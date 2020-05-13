Michael L. Spisak HOBART, IN - Michael L. Spisak, age 62, of Hobart, passed away suddenly on May 11, 2020. He graduated from Merrillville High School and retired from Arcelor Mittal. Michael loved fishing and hunting. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Spisak. Michael is survived by his mother Virginia Spisak; many cousins and friends. Services for Michael will be private. BURNS FUNERAL HOME (Hobart) entrusted with arrangements. www.burnsfuneral.com
Published in The Times on May 13, 2020.