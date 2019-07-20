Michael Macenski

HAMMOND, IN -

Michael Macenski age 89, of Hammond, IN, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Michael was preceded in death by his wife Geraldine (nee Kamin) his parent's Michael Sr. and Mary, his sister Helen (Dolly) Macenski. He is survived by his children; Dr. Mitchell John "Mason" (Denise) of Minneapolis and Geraldine Pearl of Griffith; his special sisters-in-law Susan Blazak and Pearl Anne (Peter) Vanderzeyde; favorite niece Karen (Darryl) Mattson; nephews Cary (Michele) Vanderzeyde and Kevin Blazak; and several cousins.

After serving with the Army in Korea, Michael exchanged his Army uniform for that of the Hammond Police Department where he served for 20 years. During his time on the HPD he was in the Patrol Division, Traffic Division as a Motorcycle Officer and in the Detective Bureau from which he retired as a Lieutenant. He retired to go into banking working for the Hoosier State Bank in management. He managed the Park Branch, North Side Branch, Hessville Branch and State Street Office. He enjoyed most his stint at the North Side Branch where he managed the longest and made a lot of friends. Upon retiring from the bank, Michael spent several years traveling before staying put with his computer and TV, content to watch his Cubbies, Bears and Hoosier Basketball. He was a member of the FOP Lodge 51 and American Legion Post 369.

A Funeral Mass will be held on Monday, July 22, 2019 at 10:00 AM. DIRECTLY at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 7132 Arizona Ave., Hammond, IN with Rev. Martin Dobrzynski officiating. Michael will lie in state at the church from 9:30 AM until time of service and will be laid to rest at Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN immediately following the Mass. The family would like to thank Calumet Hospice for their caring support. In lieu of flowers, donations to Hospice of Calumet would be appreciated. SOLAN FUNERAL HOME entrusted with arrangements. 219.322.7766 solanpruzinfuneralhome.com