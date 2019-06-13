Michael Micenko

MUNSTER, IN - Michael Micenko, loyal to all loved ones, passed away peacefully on June 6, 2019 at the age of 77 at his home in Munster, IN.

Michael is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Monette Micenko: his loving and favorite daughter, Beth Micenko, and significant other, Eric Hauter, of Woodinville, WA: his loving and number one son, Michael Micenko, of Chicago, IL. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Micenko, of Hammond, IN: his mother, Jennie Burke, of Forsyth, MO; his sister, Pattie Will, of Forsyth, MO; his sister, Sandy Grzybowski, of Henerdson, NV.

Michael was a loving and supportive uncle to his nephews, nieces and cousins. Michael was known to those who loved him as "Big Mike." He was a mentor to many during his personal and professional life as he was always filled with worldly knowledge and loved to educate others. He was an entrepreneur when he started his career at Shields Rubber Corp. in 1963 and leaving as President in 1989 to build his own business. Alongside his wife, they founded CM Industries, Inc. and built Amvac, an industrial cleaning company for the Steel Industry. Michael, always thinking of the future, grew his next company and venture, Water Tec LLC, which was established in 1999, creating pristine water where there was previously steel mill sludge. Michael was passionate about travel, the arts and music, the game of golf as he was an avid sportsman and fisherman. He was a lover of aviation, Garfield and Far Side, a great bottle of wine or whiskey, a good glass of gin, and made a perfect standing rib. He would do anything for his childern, wife, and dogs, especially to get rid of those pesky squirrels. He was always optimistic, inspirational, and curious of life. Michael gave generously to many charities and organizations in Northwest Indiana and Chicago. Michael's life journey was filled with love, laughter, and great memories. Michael will be greatly missed by all who knew him; he was a great man. "Dad, you'll be greatly missed. We love you!"

A celebration of Big Mike's life will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at Giovanni's Restaurant, 603 Ridge Road, Munster, IN, from 1:00 PM until 4:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memory donations can be made to the Humane Society Calumet Area, 421 45th Avenue, Munster, IN @ https:/humaneindiana.orgonatewww.kishfuneralhome.net.