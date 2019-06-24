Michael "Bud" Modrak

Service Information
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN
46410
(121)-998-09070
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
7:00 PM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Funeral
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:30 AM
PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE - Merrillville
6360 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church
5885 Harrison St
Merrillville, IN
Obituary
Michael "Bud" Modrak

GARY, IN - Michael "Bud" Modrak, age 77 of Gary; formerly of Calumet Township, passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. He is survived by his two daughters: Debbie (late Alex) Alfonso and Mary Sanchez; three grandchildren: Daniel, Tiana, and Jesse; brother Larry (Judy) Modrak; sister, Debbie (Ben) Gruszka; and his many loving nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by son Edward Modrak; parents Mike and Ann Modrak; sister, Pam Modrak; and his baby nephew, Ben E. Gruszka.

Bud was a graduate of Calumet High School, Class of 1960. He remained an active participant and attended their class reunions throughout the years. He was a retired deputy sheriff with the Lake County Sheriff's Department with 25 years of service. He was also the owner of Amazing Carpet Cleaning, based out of Calumet Twp. for 20+ years. Bud was a member of the F&AM Hobart Lodge, a Golden member of the Slovak Club, and an amateur ham radio operator – N9IPS.

Family and friends may gather at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE (6360 Broadway, Merrillville) on Tuesday from 2:00-8:00 PM. There will be a Masonic service Tuesday at 7:00 PM. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10:30 AM from Pruzin Brothers Chapel and 11:00 AM from SS. Peter & Paul Catholic Church (5885 Harrison St., Merrillville) with Rev. Pat Gaza officiating. At rest Ridgelawn Cemetery, Gary.

Published in The Times on June 24, 2019
