Michael N. Stergos

MERRILLVILLE, IN - Michael N. Stergos, age 91 of Merrillville, Indiana and Tarpon Springs, Florida passed away Thursday August 13, 2020.

Mike is survived by his two children: Sophie (Alex) Emmanoilidis and son, Nick (Sheri) Stergos; grandchildren: Arte ( Martha) Emmanoilidis, Aleka (Michael) Dovellos, Michael (Erika) Stergos and Patrick Stergos; great-grandchildren: Alexander and Sofia Emmanoilidis and George and Elena Dovellos; sister, Irene Klonaris of Tarpon Springs, Florida; many loving nieces, nephews and cousins. Also special thanks to friends Linda, Louie, Angie and Jimmy from his favorite place to be, Gino's, and a special thank you to the Towne Center staff and residents in Merrillville where Mike lived the last 4 years for making him feel at home.

Mike was preceded in death by his wife Alice in 1985, father Nikita Stergos, mother, Eleni Vollachetti-Stergos and sister, Annie Korakakis.

Mike served in the Army during the Korean War and retired from U.S. Steel in 1987 where he was a Supervisor in the Steel Producing Division. He will be remembered as a generous man who loved his Family above anything else and would be the first to help out any of his relatives and friends in need and never expecting anything back.

Friends may visit with the family, Wednesday, August 19, 2020 at GEISEN FUNERAL and CREMATION SERVICES, 7905 Broadway, Merrillville from 4:00p.m.-8:00p.m. with a Trisagion prayer service Wednesday at 5:00 p.m. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, visitation at the funeral home will be limited, social distancing at six feet and face masks will be required.

Funeral services will be held Thursday August 20, 2020 at 10:00a.m. DIRECTLY at Sts. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 8000 Madison St., Merrillville, IN 46410. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Church is allowing only 100 guests and face masks are required.

Interment to follow at Calumet Park Cemetery, Merrillville, IN. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children Hospital or the Sts. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Cathedral building fund. Sign and/or view Mike's online guestbook at www. GeisenFuneralHome.com (219) 663-2500.