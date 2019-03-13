Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael O. Smith.

Michael O. Smith

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael O. Smith, 74 of Valparaiso, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 11, 2019. He was born January 28, 1945 in Cleveland, OH to Forrest and Irene (Horvath) Smith. Michael proudly served in the United States Air Force and later made his career as a Computer Technician. He enjoyed interacting with people all over the world on HAM Radio, working on computers, and spending time with his beloved family. Michael will be remembered as a highly intelligent man, who was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. He will be dearly missed.

On September 2, 1967 in Bad Axe, MI, Michael married Mary Klosowski, who survives, along with their sons: Greg (Christina) Smith of Valparaiso, Chris Smith of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Zachary (Destinie) Smith, Ryan Smith; siblings: Margaret (Ron) Lomax, John (Jackie) Smith, Bill (Diane) Smith, and Richard Smith. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Per Michael's wishes, following cremation, no services will be held. MOELLER FUNERAL HOME handling arrangements.