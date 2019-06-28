Michael P. Hanchar

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael P. Hanchar, 74 of Valparaiso, passed away Tuesday, June 25, 2019. He was born March 10, 1945 in East Chicago to Michael and Dorothy (Sabol) Hanchar, Jr. Mike attended Valparaiso High School, and proudly served in the United States Army in Vietnam from 1968-1969, before making his career as a Truck Driver with the Teamsters Union, which he retired from in 2007. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching sports, and spending time with his beloved wife, children, and grandchildren. Mike will be remembered as a caring and generous man who always put his family and their needs above his own.

On December 13, 1966 in Valparaiso, Mike married Sharon Adams, who survives, along with their sons: Steven (Jan) Hanchar of Wanatah, Aaron Hanchar of Valparaiso; grandchildren: Meagan, Emily, and Zachary; siblings: Phyllis (Bob) Phillips, Cindy Hanchar, Bruce (Karen) Hanchar, Keith Hanchar, and David Hanchar; brother-in-law, Robert (Cathy) Adams; sister-in-law, Roeanna (Robert) Lindholm; and his cherished dog, Belle. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Greg; sister, Michelle Marie; brother-in-law, Ron Spencer; and special uncle, Al.

A visitation will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019 from 1:00 to 4:00 PM at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, 104 Roosevelt Rd., Valparaiso. Funeral service to begin at 10:30 AM on Monday at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Graceland Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Dunes Hospice.