Michael Mandas (63) was born on July 30, 1955 in Anchorage, AK.

Michael passed away peacefully on July 26, 2019 surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Kim Mandas, children Erik Mandas and Paige Mandas, sister Gayle (Michael Becich) Mandas, and brother Patrick (Sheryl) Mandas, dear friend Lynda Smith and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, George Mandas and Barbara (Edward) Kutnik. Michael had a long career in the consumer electronics industry, where he served in a sales management position for companies such as Kenwood USA and Philips Electronics, and was President of Exposure Hi Fi when he retired.

Michael loved life and the connection he had with so, so many friends. He loved the electronics world, a great meal, a good cocktail, and, of course, the Cubs! Michael will be sadly missed by his family and all who knew him, worked with him, and called him a friend. On September 14, 2019 a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 AM at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Whiting, with burial immediately to follow. A Celebration of Life luncheon will take place immediately following the burial. Flowers may be delivered to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1849 Lincoln Ave., Whiting, IN 46394.

A celebration of Michael's life will also be held on August 11, 2019 from 1:00-4:00 PM in Marietta, GA. Location: Chimney Springs Subdivision, Chimney Springs Club House, 2465 Hearthstone Circle, Marietta, GA 30062. www.mycalumetpark.com