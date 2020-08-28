Michael "Mike" Pfister

HAMMOND, IN - A kind soul was lost on August 23, 2020 when Michael (Mike) Pfister passed away suddenly from health complications. Mike grew up in Munster, IN (MHS class of 1972), and subsequently moved to Hammond. He was a life-long motorcycle enthusiast, spanning both motocross and street bikes, and a very talented mechanic. Mike had a knack for befriending everyone who crossed his path and will be missed by many. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Betty Pfister, and will be mourned by his siblings: Sue (Tom) Davis, Rosalie Pfister, and Dorothy (Kevin) Offdenkamp; as well as by his niece and great-niece: Heather and Gwen Davis. In addition to a career that capitalized on his mechanical abilities, Mike spent decades working with his father in their part-time business of installing and maintaining underground sprinkling systems. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to The Humane Society of the U.S. Messages for the family may be left online at www.burnskish.com. Arrangements will be private.