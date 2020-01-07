Michael R. Anselm

Obituary
Michael R. Anselm

VALPARAISO, IN - Michael R. Anselm, 73 of Valparaiso, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020. Mike was born August 24, 1946 in Rensselaer, IN, the son of Ralph Anselm and Judy O'Donnell (Maurice), who preceded him in death. Mike was retired and living in Lake Placid, FL where he enjoyed playing golf year round. He is survived by the mother of his children, Diane Anselm; his children Scott (Debbie) Anselm, Jeff (Karen) Anselm, Stacy (Tony) Stesiak and Jamie Anselm. Mike is also survived by his grandchildren: Alissa, Zach and Emma Anselm, Luke Soliday and Kyle Anselm, and Keaton, Trey and Quin Stesiak.

The family will celebrate Mike's life with a private memorial.
Published in The Times on Jan. 7, 2020
