LANSING, IL - Michael R. Manno, age 68, of Lansing, IL passed away on June 21, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Kathleen (nee Keller); daughters: Dana (Craig) Parkhill, Renee Manno, Nikki Manno (Cole Wagner); precious granddaughter, Harper Parkhill; sister: Sue Wayne; mother-in-law, Marie (Robert) Keller; sister-in-law, Rita (Jay) Vanderby; brother-in-law, Timothy Keller; nieces: Dawn (Greg) Pickar, Miranda Manno, Dakota Pickar, Allison Vanderby (Mike VanMilligan), Kristin Vanderby (Nick Blannin); and great nephews: Ambrose and Keller Blannin. He was preceded to Heaven by his mother: Ellen (Edward "Mac") McLaughlin; brother, Richard "Richie" Manno; father, Frank Manno and stepfather, Michael Nudo.

Friends may visit with the Mike's family on Monday, June 29, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 301 South Cottage Grove Ave., Glenwood, Illinois from 1:00 to 9:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the church with Father Bill McFarlane officiating. Internment private. Mike will be laid to rest at Assumption Cemetery, Glenwood, Illinois. Due to the COVID-19 Virus Pandemic environment, we are asking family and friends to please wear masks when visiting and please follow the social distancing requirement of six feet.

Nicknamed "Officer Friendly" by many, Mike was a proud Lansing Police Officer since 1978 before retiring from the force in 2002 but continued to teach anti-gang and safety programs to the youth of Lansing while driving his G.R.E.A.T. van around town. In 2001, he was recognized for his service and bestowed the Midwest G.R.E.A.T. Officer of the Year Award by the Department of Justice. During his tenure with the department, he was a member of the police and fire safety team (Big Bird); trained as a hostage negotiator; initiated the Senior Citizen Academy; loved his stint as a motorcycle officer; and worked as community liaison for the latter half of his career. He was elected as a Village of Lansing Trustee in 2013 and currently served in that position.

For the last five years, Mike worked as security guard at Community Hospital in Munster, IN and was set to retire Friday, June 26, 2020. Serving and protecting others was his passion. Mike was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and uncle. He loved nothing more than being with his family, making them laugh and cheering them on in all aspects of their lives. His lengthy stories, exuberant displays of team spirit, and vibrant personality made him the life of the party. He was a man of true loyalty, passion, and integrity who worked tirelessly as a Police Officer, cared deeply for his loved ones, and devoted countless hours in service to the community. Mike served on District 171's school board, on the Board of Directors for the LACE organization, and as a founding member of the Lansing Volunteer Recognition Committee. Additionally, he presided over the T.F.S Booster Club and Lansing Lions Football Organization, coached over 25 years with Lansing Old Timers Girls Softball and Volleyball, and was chairman of the Marian Catholic fundraising committee.

In recognition of all the above-mentioned accolades, he was the first male to win the prestigious Athena Award in 2018. He made a deep, personal impact on the lives of many individuals, fostering years of long-lasting friendships along the way. A beautiful, caring, and giving soul, Mike was a man of the community and his love for Lansing ran through and through. A true Lansing Legend. He will be deeply missed by all, but his memory will forever carry on in our hearts. Please omit flowers. Memorial donations may be made in Mike's name to the Lansing Police Cadet Program would be appreciated.

