Michael R. O'Connor

CHICAGO, IL - Michael R. O'Connor, 48, of Chicago passed away Saturday, March 23, 2019. He was born July 2, 1970 in Hammond to R. Michael and Mary Anne (Gray) O'Connor, graduated from Munster High School and attended Vincennes University. Mike had owned and operated O'Connor Productions specializing in custom carpentry design. He enjoyed mixed martial arts, supporting Team Colon. His voracious reading of all genres led him to found McSurly Book Club and contributed to his creative writing talents. Michael was a fierce protector and supporter of all his friends and will be sorely missed.

Survivors include his parents R. Michael and Mary Anne O'Connor, sister, Catherine Danko (William), brother, Jeff O'Connor (Bridget) and six nieces and nephews, Henry, Olive and Jack Danko and Cori, Quinn and Colin O'Connor.

A visitation will be held Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 1:00-4:30 p.m. at MOELLER FUNERAL HOME, VALPARAISO with funeral service beginning at 4:30 p.m.