Michael R. Pollard
Michael R. Pollard, Sr.

EAST CHICAGO, IN - Michael R. Pollard, Sr. age 68 of East Chicago, IN passed away Friday, July 31, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Read Pollard; four children, Jason Gillis, Jenea (Mondo) Sotelo, Michael Pollard and Talon Pollard; two children he helped raise, Keith DeBowles, II and Takeisha Read; five brothers, Charlie Pollard, Mac (Kim) Pollard, Keith Pollard, Kevin (Sherry) Pollard and Arthur (Vicki) Pollard, Jr.; six sisters, Geraldine Pollard Mills, Debra Pollard, Diane (Edward) Blalock, Lataunya Romanizzi, Kimberly Pollard and Lashawn Pollard Austin; 10 grandchildren; two great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, Arthur Lee and Daisy Lee Pollard; sister, Barbara Pollard.

Public viewing will be held Friday, August 7, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. with funeral service following for immediate family members only at Grace Missionary Baptist Church, 3602 Ivy Street, East Chicago. Pastor Robert E. Johnson, officiating. Interment Evergreen Memorial Park, Hobart.

HINTON & WILLIAMS FUNERAL HOME is honored to be of service to the Pollard family during their time of loss.



Published in The Times on Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Viewing
09:00 - 10:45 AM
AUG
7
Funeral service
Grace Missionary Baptist Church
August 5, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family of Michael Pollard. We sincerely regret his passing. May God bless and comfort you all during this difficult time.
Jeannie M. Coleman and the Wash Family
Friend
