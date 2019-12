Michael R. Ryan

WHITING, IN - Michael R. Ryan, age 75, late of Whiting, passed away on December 22, 2019. Loving brother of Ellen Pavol and Robert Ryan, Ret. CPD. Mike was a retired employee of Chicago Transit Authority.

Visitation Thursday from 3:00-8:00 p.m. at the ELMWOOD CHAPEL, 11200 S. Ewing Avenue, Chicago. Cemetery private.

