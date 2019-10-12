Michael R. Simkus "Goose"

IN LOVING MEMORY OF OF OUR SON, BROTHER, UNCLE AND FRIEND MICHAEL R. SIMKUS "GOOSE" 10/12/1976 - 9/3/1996 Happy Birthday Michael! Sometimes seems like yesterday, other times like a hundred years. We love you and miss you more than words can say. But your laughter and joy fills our hearts and you are remembered always with a smile. The family keeps growing and each one will hear the Uncle Mike stories and come to know you and love you. We miss you every single day and love you so very much. Mom, Dad, Wally & Vero, Crissy & Erin, Isabella, Gabriella, Veronica, Wally, Graham, Ainsley and Friends.