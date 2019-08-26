Michael "Mike" Robert Pastewski

LaPORTE, IN - Michael "Mike" Robert Pastewski, 59, of La Porte, formerly of Burnham, IL, passed away peacefully at 8:15 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 in his home.

He was born March 31, 1960, in Chicago, IL, to Robert and Margaret (Cadle) Pastewski.

Mike was a fork lift driver for Atkore International, formerly Allied Tube and Conduit, Harvey, IL for 38 years. He enjoyed watching NASCAR racing, attending drag racing and working on his friends' stock cars. He also enjoyed wood working, building, working outdoors, having bonfires and setting off fireworks and explosions. His favorite holiday was the 4th of July. Mike was motivated to lend a helping hand to whomever needed it. Mike volunteered at the Heston Steam Museum, helping stock them with their supply of wood to fuel the trains by cutting trees and splitting logs for other people. He was known too many as "Moe" and to his family as "Grandpa Moe."

Surviving are his mother, Margaret Pastewski of La Porte; significant other, Gerry Bowman of La Porte, two children, Lt. Nicholas (Mie) Pastewski of Aiea, Hawaii and Lisa Westling of Tinley Park, IL; one sister, Debbie (Bill) Koche of La Porte; two grandchildren, Bryanna and Jacob; one niece, Anne Schmitt of La Porte; one nephew, Kenny Koche of La Porte; one great nephew, Kayden Schmitt; numerous friends; and his beloved dog, Cape.

Preceding him in death were his father.

Cremation will take place. A graveside service celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, September 1, 2019 at Carmel Cemetery, La Porte. Burial will follow the service at the cemetery. LAKEVIEW FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, LaPORTE, (219) 362-3100 is caring for the arrangements.Please send condolences to the family at www.LakeviewFHC.com.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the La Porte County Small Animal Shelter, 2855 W. St. Rd. 2, La Porte, IN 46350 in memory of Mike Pastewski.