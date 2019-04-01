Michael Roy Heinold

KOUTS, IN - Michael Roy Heinold, 70 of Kouts, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019. He was born March 14, 1949 in Valparaiso to Lester and Marilyn (Tucker) Heinold. Mike graduated from Purdue University with a Master's Degree in Education and made his career as a Teacher with Wanatah Jr. High School and Morgan Township High School before becoming a Computer Programmer with Porter Memorial Hospital and Valparaiso University. He was a member of Cornerstone Community Church in Kouts and enjoyed gardening, traveling, and spending time with his beloved family. Mike was passionate about his belief in God and led his life as a selfless and generous man. He will be fondly remembered as a loving husband, father, and grandpa who will be dearly missed.

On June 3, 1972 in Columbus, IN, Mike married Rebecca Monnier, who survives, along with their children: Alex (Kimberly) Heinold of Colorado Springs, CO, Karen (Matthew) Hernes of Valparaiso, Nathan (Rebecca) Heinold of Kalamazoo, MI, Steven (Debora) Heinold of West Lafayette; 11 grandchildren; brothers: James (Cheryl) Heinold and Gordie (Linda) Heinold. He was preceded in death by his parents.

A visitation will be held on Monday, April 1, 2019 from 3:00 – 7:00 PM at KOSANKE FUNERAL HOME, 105 E. Indiana Ave., Kouts. The funeral service will begin at 10:30 AM on Tuesday at Cornerstone Community Church, 605 S. Maple St., Kouts, with Pastor Jay Birky officiating. Burial to follow at Oak Grove Cemetery, LaCrosse. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to International Myeloma Foundation or VNA Hospice of NWI.