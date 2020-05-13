Michael Rukavina VAlPARAISO, IN - Michael Rukavina, 80, of Valparaiso passed away peacefully at home on Monday, May 4, 2020. He was born January 15, 1940, in Gary, IN to Michael and Rose (Svetanoff) Rukavina, graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1958 and received a B.S. degree from Hanover College where he was an all-conference football player. Michael served for nearly 40 years with U.S. Steel Gary Works, retiring from their Quality Assurance Department in 2003. For over a decade afterwards he enjoyed relocating cars for Enterprise Car Rental where he made many friends. As an avid reader with an insatiable thirst for knowledge, he devoured books. His passion for fitness spanned 50 years following a heart attack at age 30. Running, cycling, weightlifting and nutrition became a cherished routine. Cats were also an integral part of his life, whether his own or strays that he fed. On June 15, 1991, he married Paula (Domke) Rukavina who survives along with his daughters, Melissa Warriner and Michelle (Michael) Goyer both of Carmel, IN, step-sons, Timothy (Jody) Saylor of Nappanee, IN, and Kevin Saylor of Irving, TX, grandchildren Holten (fiancee Bailey), Madeline, Will, Drew, Carolyn (fiance Ryan), Jacob, and Natalie, sister Cheryl DeHaven of Merrillville, nephew Jack (Crystal) DeHaven, and great-nephews Jack and Charlie. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private service for family only will be held Friday, May 15, 2020 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Rev. Steve Driver officiating. A celebration of Mike's life will be held later this summer. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of the Calumet Area or The Independent Cat Society of Westville, IN.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store