Michael S. Kowal
HOBART, IN - Michael S. Kowal, age 50, of Hobart, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020. He is survived by his children Zachary and Chloe, parents Norbert and Linda, brother Mark (Cara), sister Elizabeth (Tony), and six devoted nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held at the FAGEN-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, 8580 Wicker Ave., in St. John, IN on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. Cremation to follow.

In lieu of flowers donations to the, Michael Stanley Kowal Go Fund Me Page, would be appreciated.

For full obit visit www.fagenmiller.com.



Published in The Times on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Fagen-Miller Funeral Home
8580 Wicker Avenue
St. John, IN 46373
(219) 365-2674
