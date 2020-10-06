Michael S. "Mick" Novak

HOBART, IN - Michael S. "Mick" Novak, age 77 of Hobart, passed away on October 1, 2020. Mick was born on February 28, 1982to Walter and Josephine Novak. He worked as a chipping clerk at the Budd Company. He was free spirited and refused to march to the beat of any drummer. Mick is survived by his brother James (Debbie) Novak; cousin Samuel Dow; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother John (Pamela) Novak.

Time of Sharing will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020 from 2:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN.

