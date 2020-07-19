1/
Michael Scelsi
Michael Scelsi

NORTHWEST INDIANA - Michael Scelsi, age 72, of Northwest Indiana, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.

Michael is survived by his sisters: Rose Scelsi and Millie Lessard; nephew, Josh Lessard; niece, Chrissy Litherland; great-nephews: Vincent and Tristin Litherland; and great-niece, Penelope Lessard.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Bart and Angeline Scelsi.

Michael was a graduate of Andrean High School and Indiana University Bloomington. He retired from Ameristar Casino as a Dealer after 15 years of service.

Private Graveside Services were held with burial at Calumet Park Cemetery. Arrangements were entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Merrillville, IN.

Visit Michael's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-769-3322.




Published in The Times on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Homes - Merrillville
7905 Broadway
Merrillville, IN 46410
(219) 769-3322
