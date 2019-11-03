Michael Scott Greiger

OAK CREEK, WI -

Michael Scott Grieger, 53, of Oak Creek, WI, formerly of Valparaiso, died October 26, 2019 of natural causes. He was born November 1, 1965 in Valparaiso, son of Gene and Jody Stephens Grieger. He graduated from Valparaiso High School in 1983. Mike then graduated from Ball State University in 1987. Mike married Mary Helen Davis Show on December 12, 1987 in Muncie.

Mike is survived by: his wife, Mary; daughter, Chelsea (Curt) Toppin of Cedar Falls, IA; sons: Justin and Aaron Grieger, both of Oak Creek; mother, Jody of Valparaiso; sisters: Lori (Dan) Lodics and Wendy Guth, both of Valparaiso; and grandson, Miles Scott Toppin. He is preceded in death by his father, Gene.

Private services will be held.

Full obituary at sunsetoptions.com.