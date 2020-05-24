Michael "Mickey" Sparber
Michael "Mickey" Sparber CHULA VISTA, CA - Michael "Mickey" Sparber, age 72 passed away on May 18, 2020 in Chula Vista, CA. Mickey was preceded in death by his parents, Hazel and Martin. He is survived by his wife, Svetlana; his son, Michael (Cindy) Guz of California; grandsons, Tyler and Nathan; dearest Aunt Honey of Milwaukee, WI and many loving cousins. Mickey was born in Hammond, Indiana, and graduated from Hammond High School and Indiana University. He was the respected owner of Employee Benefits consultant. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in his memory to NWI Veterans Action Counsel or the Commemorative Air Force Great Lakes Wing. Graveside Services will be held at the Kneseth Israel Cemetery in Hammond, IN on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Please contact KISH FUNERAL HOME for details at 219-924-3333. www.kishfuneralhome.net

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
26
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Kneseth Israel Cemeter
Funeral services provided by
Kish Funeral Home & Cremations Services - Munster
10000 Calumet Ave.
Munster, IN 46321
219-924-3333
