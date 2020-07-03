Michael Stephen Hill

MUNSTER, IN - Michael Stephen Hill, age 64, passed away unexpectedly, Monday, June 29, 2020 at Community Hospital in Munster, IN. He was born to the late Isaac Stephen and Pearl Jean (Bertram) Hill on December 8, 1955 in New Castle, IN. On October, 23, 1976 he married Denise Rogers in Hammond, IN; she survives.

Mike had an outstanding work ethic. This crusade began at the age of 14 so that he could save up his money for his first car. In 1974 his career began in the steel mill company. In 2015 after 41 years of loyal service, he was able to retire. First and foremost, Mike kept busy being a family man. He was a true homebody so that he could maximize his time with his family. A true free spirit, he enjoyed listening to classic rock, restoring furniture, and watching television programs such as Jay Leno, Counting Cars, and American Pickers. Mike also liked being a handy man around the home, and viewing every garage sale, flea market, or tool as a collectible. One story that will truly be remembered is how Mike built his children an entire playground out of wood for them to play on during their childhood. His family will truly miss all of his love and support that he gave without a doubt.

Mike leaves behind his beloved wife of 44 years, Denise Hill; two children, Chris (Carla) Hill, Zach (Lexi) Hill, five grandchildren, Kaiden Michael Scott, Stephanie Danielle Morgan, Dakota James Scott, Zane Michael Morgan, Conner Alexander Fields; one great-grand daughter, Mira Rae Fields; five siblings, Debbie (John Nadler) Olson, Mary Hill, Jack (Gina) Hill, Robin (Ken) Stone, Johnny Chilton; along with many nieces and nephews.

Mike is preceded in death by his parents, Issac and Pearl Hill; sister, Anita Pena; Father-in-law, James Rogers and Mother-in-law, Sally Rogers.

Family and friends may visit with the family on Sunday, July 5, 2020 beginning at 3:00-7:00 PM at KUIPER FUNERAL HOME, 9039 Kleinman Rd. Highland, IN 46321. A funeral service to honor Mike will begin at 6:00 PM with Pastor Randy Harrison officiating.

