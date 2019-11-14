Michael Stephen Jones

HAMMOND, IN -

Michael Stephen Jones, age 55, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at home. He was born on June 17, 1964 in Hammond, IN. Michael was currently employed as an MRI Engineer for Cannon Medical Systems. He recently became a member of the Maria Reiner Senior Center. In his free-time, he was an avid coin collector and was an extensive stereo audiophile. Michael was a huge White Sox fan. He took great pride in his yard and worked very hard to make it beautiful. He was a compassionate man who loved his family dearly. Michael will always be remembered for his witty jokes and sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Celeste Jones; daughter, Alissa Maria Jones; mother, Peggy Jones; sister, Laura (Joseph) Mendoza; brother-in-law, Rod (Sheila) Gonzalez; sister-in-law, Lisette M. Gonzalez; nieces and nephews, Jessica Mendoza, Vanessa, Carter and Sabrina Gonzalez, Lauren (Brandon) Dills, Cecily (Ryan) Kerr; mother-in-law, Maria Gonzalez; aunts, Virginia (Larry) Davis, Marsha (Joseph) Guba, Diana (Robert) Rakoczy, Ella Marie Stephen.He was preceded in death by his father, Fred Jones; father-in-law, Rodrigo Gonzalez; maternal grandfather, John Stephen; maternal grandmother, Virginia (Albert) Anhold; paternal grandparents, Albert and Pearl Jones.

Memorial contributions in Michael's name may be made to the Hobart Humane Society, PO Box 108, Hobart, IN 46342.

A memorial service for Michael will take place Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at REES FUNERAL HOME, HOBART CHAPEL, 600 West Old Ridge Road, Hobart. Memorial visitation will be held from 2:00 p.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. For more information, please call (219) 942-2109.

