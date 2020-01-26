Michael Steven Kutansky

MUNSTER, IN - Michael Steven Kutansky passed peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, Wednesday morning in his Munster home.

He is survived by brother Nikki (Dian) Kutansky, daughter Amy (Brandon) Hulse, son Bret (Kristine) Kutansky, daughter Bethany Kutansky, grandchildren Emma and Katie Hulse, Roy Kutansky, nephew Ryan (Susie) Kutansky, niece Keri Kutansky, nephew Kevin (Tara) Kutansky, nephew Nikola Kutansky, grandnephew Nathan and grandniece Kara, grandnephews Tyler and Landon, many good friends and neighbors. Preceded in death by parents Helen and Rudolph Kutansky and brother Rudy Kutansky. Mike graduated from St. Paul's Lutheran Grade School, Hammond, IN and Hammond High School where he lettered in baseball, basketball and football. His senior year, he was starting defensive tackle on the state champion football team. He attended Valparaiso University and later played for the Calumet Steelers football team. He spent many years as an insurance agent, many more managing fireworks stores and chauffeuring stretch limousines. He loved and collected everything Coca Cola. He loved the Christmas season and the large family gatherings. He especially cherished the close gathering of his children and grandchildren this past Christmas at his home. He served for six years in the Indiana National Guard rising to the rank of Sgt E-6. He loved sports, but hated poor sportsmanship. He was well loved and will be greatly missed by his family, friends and neighbors.

Visitation will be on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 9:30 AM until time of Service at 11:00 AM with Rev. Donald E. Stock officiating at St. Paul's Ev. Lutheran Church, 8601 Harrison Ave., Munster, IN. Cremation will follow. Service were entrusted to LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME, 6955 Southeastern Ave., Hammond, IN.

For further information, please call LaHAYNE FUNERAL HOME at (219) 845-3600 or visit www.lahaynefuneralhome.com.