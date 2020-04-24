Michael T. Lowell

PUYALLUP, WA -

Michael T. Lowell, age 41, of Puyallup, WA, passed away at his home on April 20, 2020 with his beloved dog, Mabel, by his side. His death was the result of an unknown enlarged heart combined with complications from a car accident. Michael is best described as the softest tough guy ever. His heart was huge in so many ways and he loved his friends and family dearly.

"Little Mike" was born December 17, 1978 to Anita and Dennis Lowell but was raised in Hobart, IN with the McCord and Kertz families. He loved playing Brickie football, graduated from Hobart High School in 1998 and worked different construction jobs until moving to Puyallup, Washington, near a few of his siblings in 2011.

Michael is survived by grandmother, Bernie Mason Boro of Chicago, IL; grandfather David McCord of Valparaiso, IN; mother Anita (Glenn) Manring of Lancaster, California; father Dennis Lowell of Lakeland, Florida; stepfather Kevin McCord of Valparaiso, IN; devoted aunt Marcia (Rodney) Ruess of Hobart, IN; and numerous other aunts, uncles, siblings, cousins, nieces and nephews. Along with other siblings, he was especially close to Nichole (Joe Corbett) Sebella and Brandon (Bridgette) McCord, nephew Chris (Alicia Sanchez) Lowell all of Washington; cousins Joel (Carla Zavalydriga) Kertz of Hebron, IN and Kristen (Jeremy) Swindle of Portage, IN. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Carole McCord and sister Jennifer Lowell.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned when it is safe to do so. Cremation has been entrusted to Cremation Society of Washington.

