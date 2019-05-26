Michael T. "Mike" Maher

Service Information
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN
46312
(219)-398-3210
Visitation
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
3:00 PM
Fife Funeral Home Inc
4201 Indianapolis Blvd
East Chicago, IN 46312
Obituary
Michael T. "Mike" Maher

HAMMOND, IN - Michael T. "Mike" Maher, age 62 of Hammond, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. He is survived by two children: Kelly (Matthew) Wilson of Fuquay Varina, NC and Tommy Maher of Lakewood, CO; two granddaughters, Ava Grace Wilson and Brynn Rose Wilson; mother, Katherine (Bob) Schuff of Summerfield, FL; father, John B. Maher of Woodstock, IL; three brothers: John Maher of Woodstock, IL, Bob (Pam) Maher of Booneville, IL and the (late William) Shari Maher; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Ron Detterline and Karen Bergin.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Private cremation to follow. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mike enjoyed watching his Chicago Cubs play, he was witty man and his granddaughters were his pride and joy. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.


Published in The Times on May 26, 2019
