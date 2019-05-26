Michael T. "Mike" Maher

HAMMOND, IN - Michael T. "Mike" Maher, age 62 of Hammond, passed away Thursday, May 23, 2019 at home. He is survived by two children: Kelly (Matthew) Wilson of Fuquay Varina, NC and Tommy Maher of Lakewood, CO; two granddaughters, Ava Grace Wilson and Brynn Rose Wilson; mother, Katherine (Bob) Schuff of Summerfield, FL; father, John B. Maher of Woodstock, IL; three brothers: John Maher of Woodstock, IL, Bob (Pam) Maher of Booneville, IL and the (late William) Shari Maher; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Ron Detterline and Karen Bergin.

Visitation at the FIFE FUNERAL HOME, 4201 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago, IN will be from 1:00 to 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Private cremation to follow. Funeral services will be held 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Mike enjoyed watching his Chicago Cubs play, he was witty man and his granddaughters were his pride and joy. To share an online condolence, logon to www.fifefuneralhome.com.