Michael V. Walls

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael V. Walls, age 73, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Michael is survived by his sons: Ryan (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Brooke) and Stephen; sister, Vicki Walls and ex-wife, Jean Willins. Michael cherished time with his five grandchildren: Aden, Kaitlin, Sydney, Kiera and Amelia.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon and Sybil; grandparents: Melvin and Lenar of Cleaten, KY; daughter, Amy; and nephew, Mark.

Mike retired from Inland Steel and served in the U.S. Airforce for ten years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

View Mike's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.