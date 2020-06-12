Michael V. Walls
Michael V. Walls

CROWN POINT, IN - Michael V. Walls, age 73, of Crown Point, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Michael is survived by his sons: Ryan (Kathleen), Jeffrey (Brooke) and Stephen; sister, Vicki Walls and ex-wife, Jean Willins. Michael cherished time with his five grandchildren: Aden, Kaitlin, Sydney, Kiera and Amelia.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents: Vernon and Sybil; grandparents: Melvin and Lenar of Cleaten, KY; daughter, Amy; and nephew, Mark.

Mike retired from Inland Steel and served in the U.S. Airforce for ten years.

Arrangements have been entrusted to GEISEN FUNERAL, CREMATION & RECEPTION CENTRE in Crown Point, IN.

View Mike's online guestbook at www.GeisenFuneralHome.com 219-663-2500.




Published in The Times on Jun. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Geisen Funeral Home
606 E. 113th Ave.
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 663-2500
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

