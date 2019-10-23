Michael Vincent Derby (1993 - 2019)
  • "Gone too soon. May you rest in peace. You will always be in..."
    - Maureen Derby
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN
46342
(219)-942-1117
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
701 East 7th Street
Hobart, IN 46342
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Michael the Archangel Parish
1 East Wilhelm Street
Schererville, IN
View Map
Obituary
Michael Vincent Derby

HOBART, IN - Michael Vincent Derby, age 26, of Hobart, passed away October 20, 2019. He was born May 29, 1993 in Palos Hills, IL. Michael was always on the go and had a quick smile. His passion in life was riding dirt bikes. He will be deeply missed.

Michael was survived by his father Brian Derby; mother Patricia Curlee; brother Brian Derby; sister Elizabeth Curlee; grandmother-Roberta Derby; loving girlfriend Amy Jackson; many loving uncles, aunts and cousins.

Visitation for Michael will be Friday, October 25, 2019, from 4-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 701 East 7th Street Hobart. Funeral service will be Saturday, October 26, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., DIRECTLY at St. Michael the Archangel Parish, 1 East Wilhelm Street, Schererville, IN., Father Benjamin Ross officiating. Interment at Memory Lane Memorial Gardens. www.burnsfuneral.com


Published in The Times on Oct. 23, 2019
