Michael W. Lessig, Sr. HEBRON, IN - Michael W. Lessig, Sr., 63, of Hebron, IN, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, joining his late wife, Janet. He is survived by his children: Michael Jr., Melissa (David Sr.) Lucka, Jacob (Cortney), Luke (Kariann); his grandchildren: Aiden, David, Lena, Alivia, Jonathan, Grace, Dean and Eve; brother, Richard Lessig. Private Cremation entrusted to SHEETS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICE. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. www.sheetsfuneral.com

Published in The Times on May 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sheets Funeral Home
604 E Commercial Avenue
Lowell, IN 46356
219-696-0921
