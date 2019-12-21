Michael "Wims" "Coach" Wimmer

HAMMOND, IN -

Michael Wimmer, 60 of Hammond, passed away on Thursday, December 19, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Beth; daughters, Emily Elizabeth and Megan Alyse Wimmer; sisters, Mary (Pat) Mulhern and Patty Wimmer; brothers, Bill (Kathy), Tom (late Vera), Rick (Flossie) and Matt (Natalie) Wimmer; mother-in-law, Sally Saculla; sisters-in-law, Amy (fiance Mike Farn) Saculla and Jennifer (Alex) Peacock; brothers-in-law, Scott and Charlie Saculla; numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Alyssa; parents, George and Elizabeth Wimmer; father-in-law, Frank Saculla.

Visitation will be Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 1:00-6:00 pm at Kish Funeral Home, 10000 Calumet Ave. Munster, IN and on Monday from 10:00-11:00 am at the church. Funeral service will be Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11:00 am at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 8955 Columbia Ave. Munster, IN. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, Hammond, IN.

Mike was the Assistant Fire Chief of the Hammond Fire Department. He was a member and Past President of the Firefighters Local 556. Also co-owned the famous Hessville Tap. Mike was the coach of the Fire Department Softball Team and the Hessville Tap team. Mike wore many hats. Chief, coach and hero. Mike was the biggest influence and fan for his girls from softball to swimming. Mike was so very proud of his girl's accomplishments. From sports to school.Mike loved sports, he loved golf, soccer, hockey, football and was an avid White Sox fan and Cubs hater. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Franciscan Hospital's Palliative Care, Oncology Department or Hospice of the Calumet Area in his memory would be appreciated. www.kishfuneralhome.net