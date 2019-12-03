Michaeleen A. (Conner) Lamont (1947 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "My heartfelt condolences to the family. My you find comfort..."
  • "Words just don't say what my heart feels at the loss of..."
    - Ed Calinski
  • "Sorry for your loss. Praying for you now and the days..."
    - ROBIN Blalock
  • "So sorry for your loss Kim and your family, Mike and your..."
    - Bob and Sheila Gardner
  • "Kim, Mike, Bobby and families-Was so very sorry to hear of..."
    - Nancy LaMont
Service Information
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN
46311
(219)-322-7300
Visitation
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Memorial service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
5:00 PM
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
Obituary
Michaeleen A. Lamont (nee Conner)

HAMMOND, IN - Michaeleen A. Lamont (nee Conner) age 72, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger Lamont. Loving mother of Kim (Stuart) Vanderhei, Michael (Kelly) Lamont and Robert (Arline) Lamont. Proud grandmother of Sam Vanderhei, Michael Lamont Jr., Jason Lamont, Noah Vanderhei, Megan Lamont, Johnathan Lamont and Joseph Lamont. Dear sister of Daniel (Nancy) Conner, Timothy (Christine) Conner, and Patrick (Grace) Conner.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane Dyer, IN. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all knew and loved her.

For further information, please contact (219) 322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.


Published in The Times on Dec. 3, 2019
