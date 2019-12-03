Michaeleen A. Lamont (nee Conner)

HAMMOND, IN - Michaeleen A. Lamont (nee Conner) age 72, of Hammond, passed away Thursday, November 21, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Roger Lamont. Loving mother of Kim (Stuart) Vanderhei, Michael (Kelly) Lamont and Robert (Arline) Lamont. Proud grandmother of Sam Vanderhei, Michael Lamont Jr., Jason Lamont, Noah Vanderhei, Megan Lamont, Johnathan Lamont and Joseph Lamont. Dear sister of Daniel (Nancy) Conner, Timothy (Christine) Conner, and Patrick (Grace) Conner.

A memorial visitation will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane Dyer, IN. She was dearly loved and will be missed by all knew and loved her.

For further information, please contact (219) 322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com.