Michaline Kasenga

HAMMOND, IN - On Monday, July 1, 2019, Michaline Kasenga loving mother of three children passed away at the age of 96. Michaline "Minnie" was born in 1922 in East Chicago, IN. She married Joseph Kasenga in January 1948. Together they raised three children, two sons, Ray and Chris, and one daughter, Eileen. She was a devoted Catholic and member of the St. John Bosco Parish and Rosary Society. A tireless seamstress, Minnie hand sewed numerous quilts for her family and for Project Linus, a group which makes and donates quilted coverlets for seriously ill children. For decades she was a loyal Cubs fan. Minnie delighted in Tweety cartoons and word games, especially crossword puzzles and word searches.

Michaline was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Joe, her cherished sister and pal, Pearl, her sister Louise and brother Andrew. She is survived by her brother, John, her children Ray (Betsy), Eileen and Chris (Pam), her two grandchildren, Matt (Janet) and Joe(Kayla), three great grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews (her favorite, Tom).

A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 10:00 AM until 12:00 noon. A Memorial Service Celebrating Minnie's Life will be held at 11:30 AM at the funeral home and she will be laid to rest at Chapel Lawn Cemetery in Schererville, IN directly after.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Project Linus (projectlinus.org) or to a charity of your liking as Minnie's generous spirit would be pleased with your choice.