Michele Benoit

GRIFFITH, IN - Michele Benoit age 71 of Griffith passed away on Thursday May 9, 2019. She is survived by her siblings; John Benoit, Joanne (Robert) Brunner, Anita (Ken) Kmiec, and Robert (Rose Ann) Benoit, nieces; Katie (Shane) Carter, Hannah Benoit, and Teresa Benoit, nephews; Luke Brunner and Mark (Angi Gonsiorowski) Benoit, great-nieces; Paige Carter and Lily Gonsiorowski, great-nephews; David Carter and Ben Benoit, Aunt; Annabelle Benoit, and her wonderful support group friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; Russell and Jean Benoit, and by her life-partner of over 20 years, Jacque Delpino.

Cremation was chosen and the family will celebrate her life at a later date.

Michele was the ultimate Foodie, enjoying many restaurants in Northwest Indiana and in Chicago. She enjoyed playing slot machines and betting on race horses. She loved spoiling her nieces and nephews, especially at Christmas time and being "Aunt Michele" to all.

