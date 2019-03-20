Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michele Paula (Hrnjak) Feinstein.

Michele Paula (Hrnjak) Feinstein

CHESTERTON, IN -

Michele Paula (Hrnjak) Feinstein, of Chesterton, died peacefully in her sleep on March 18, 2019 at her home surrounded by family. Michele (also known as "Mike" by loved ones) was born in Gary, IN on August 29, 1946. Mike was a caring wife, mother and grandmother who nourished people around her with love, laughter and great food. She graduated from Lew Wallace High School in 1964 and married the love of her life in 1966.

She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Araminta; her husband, David; sister, Hope; brother-in-law, Joey; and sister-in-law, Carmen.

Survivors include her daughters, Julie Anne Feinstein of Chesterton, IN and Emily Diane Bonick (John) of Crown Point, IN; her sons, David Hrnjak Feinstein (Chrissy) of Stickney, IL and Daniel Hrnjak Feinstein (Keeley) of Zionsville, IN; grandchildren, Alexis Lauren Feinstein, Henry Gerald and Jackson Richard Frazier, David James Feinstein and Davis Michael Feinstein; brother, George (Ruth); and husband Dave's siblings, Steven, Diane (Daniel), John (Terry), Anna (Dale), Mary and special sister-in-law, Karen; numerous nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on March 23, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at EDMONDS & EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 517 Broadway, Chesterton, IN with Pastor Pat Ciupek officiating. Visitation will take place on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made in Memory of Michele to Dunes Hospice, 4711 Evans Avenue, Valparaiso, IN 46383. Online condolences to the family, please visit www.ee-fh.com.