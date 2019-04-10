Michelle A. Adams "Mickey"

GRIFFITH, IN - Michelle A. Adams "Mickey", age 56, of Griffith, IN and Lexington, TN, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 8, 2019. Michelle was raised in Griffith, IN by JoAnn and the late Lyndel Adams. She is survived by her mother, JoAnn (Garrie) Cortelyou; brother, Michael (Linda) Adams; nieces: Allison (Brad) Lopez, Amy (Jordan) Hallow; great-nephews, Braydon and Landyn Lopez; uncle, Carl (Charlene) Lindsey.

Michelle attended Griffith High School and graduated from Lake Central High School in 1981. She was a loving and loyal friend to many. Michelle formed friendships that lasted her whole life, especially with her dear friends, Cathy Halle and Tina Huppenthal. She moved to Lexington, TN, where for a while, she called home. Michelle excelled in the male-dominant field of trucking as a shipping supervisor for NCI Buildings in Lexington, TN. In August 2017, Michelle moved to Crown Point, IN where she could enjoy her retirement spoiling her nieces, Allison and Amy, and her great-nephews, Braydon and Landyn. Her loves were her three poodles: Sarah, Bailey, and Bear, and her grey African parrot, "Coco". Michelle was a life-long Cubs fan, and was very happy that she was able to see her Cubbies win a World Series.

Family and friends may call at PRUZIN BROTHERS FUNERAL SERVICE, 6360 Broadway, Merrillville on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, April 12, 2019 from PRUZIN BROTHERS CHAPEL with Rev. Pat Kalich officiating. At rest Chapel Lawn Memorial Gardens, Schererville. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Michelle's name to the non-profit: Hospice of the Calumet Area, 600 Superior Ave., Munster, IN 46321-4032. Please visit www.pruzinfuneralservice.com to express online condolences and view online obituary.