Michelle Anne Steinbeck

IN LOVING MEMORY OF MICHELLE ANNE STEINBECK ON HER 23RD BIRTHDAY IN HEAVEN

9/19/1970 - 4/17/1998

As time goes by without you and days turn into years they hold a million memories and a thousand silent tears. Your love is still our guide and though we cannot see you, you are always at our side. Give Dad a big hug and kiss from all of us! All Of Our Love, Mom, Brothers, Billy (Tina), David (Johanna), Nieces and Nephews.