Dr. Michelle E. Block, PhD, RN

SCHERERVILLE, IN - Dr. Michelle E. Block, PhD, RN age 56, of Schererville, formerly of Hobart, IN, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her sons, Alex and Phillip Block both of Schererville; dear love, Steven L. Outly; mother, Maryann Nagy; and brother, Mark (Gulmira) Nagy. She was preceded in death by her husband of 27 years, Dale; father, Joseph Nagy; and sister Rebecca Nagy.

A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM directly at Descent of the Holy Spirit Orthodox Church, 545 E. 77th Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 with Rev. Lev Holowaty officiating. Michelle will lie in state at the church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service, and will be laid to rest directly after service at Calumet Park Cemetery in Merrillville, IN. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at SOLAN-PRUZIN FUNERAL HOME, 14 Kennedy Ave., Schererville, IN 46375 (corner of Main and Kennedy) from 3:00 PM until 8:00 PM with a Parastas at 7:00 PM.

Michelle was a 1981 graduate of Hobart High School, and then went on to graduate from Valparaiso University. She received her master's degree in Nursing from Purdue Northwest, and PhD from Loyola University. She was a cardiac nurse for Munster Community Hospital for 15 years and then moved on to faculty for Indiana University Northwest. Since 2004, she was a faculty member in the College of Nursing at Purdue University Northwest. Michelle was a worldwide traveler doing presentations on nursing. She was an accomplished photographer. She enjoyed antiquing, cooking, long walks in the country, hiking and collecting nursing memorabilia. She belonged to Gamma Phi Sorority. Michelle was a loving mother and devoted partner that will be dearly missed by all who knew her. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Nursing Department at Valparaiso University or Department of Nursing at PNW would be appreciated.

