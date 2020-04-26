Michelle Marie Gladish

MUNSTER, IN - Michelle Marie Gladish, 76, of Munster, passed away on April 19, 2020 in the presence of her loving children.

Born in Vallejo, CA on July 29, 1943 to Frank and Mildred "Micci" Ramsey. Michelle was a graduate of Hammond Tech and a devoted member of Trinity Lutheran Church. She had an amazing talent for drawing and painting. She attended classes at the Art Institute of Chicago. She taught art classes for over 40 years, was owner of Gladco Arts for 30 years, a proud member of the Women Arts of the West, illustrated books, and won many art awards. When not painting or spending time with family, Michelle loved riding her beloved horse, Beau.

Michelle is survived by her husband of 58 years, Allan Gladish; children Jeffrey (Eleanor) Gladish of Cincinnati, David (Kelly) Gladish of Dyer, Donna (Paul) Velgos of Crown Point; granddaughters Alexis and Arielle Gladish, Anya and Mila Velgos; brothers William Ramsey and David Coleman. Preceded in death by her parents and brother, Gary Coleman. Funeral services were private. Memorials may be donated to Trinity Lutheran Church https://www.trinityhammond.com/donate. Burns-Kish Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements (219-836-5000). Please visit www.burnskish.com.