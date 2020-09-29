Michelle RM Agerton-Draves

VALPARAISO, IN -

Michelle RM Agerton-Draves, age 59 of Valparaiso, passed away September 27, 2020. She graduated from Purdue University with a Bachelor of Arts degree. Michelle was a teacher in Gary Community School Corps., and a member of Local 4 Union. She was a member of the Portage Moose for 33 years. Michelle was a life member of Phi Alpha Theta sorority. She was a coach and director for YABA at Camelot Lanes in Portage.

She was preceded in death by her parents William Wade Agerton and Donna Agerton Larmon Stamper; grandmother Lily M. Rule.

Michelle is survived by her loving husband of 41 years James "Jim" Draves; son Mike (Lisa Draves); Grandchildren Brayden and Kennedy Draves; many brothers and sisters; nieces; nephews; so many lifelong friends; and her Agerton family in Florida.

Funeral service Friday, October 2, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Visitation Thursday, October 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at BURNS. Flowers are welcome, however donations may be made to Dunes Hospice in her memory. www.burnsfuneral.com