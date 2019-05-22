Miguel A. DeJesus

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Miguel A. DeJesus, age 75 of West Lafayette, passed away on May 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He retired from Bethleham Steel. Miguel continued working with the Crown Point School System as part of the custodial staff, where he most enjoyed being able to relate to the kids. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Jaime Cotal; daughter, Giselle DeJesus; granddaughter, Isadora Maxine DeJesus. Miguel is survived by his wife, Sara DeJesus; son, Robert DeJesus; daughter, Nora (Chad) DeJesus Meyer; grandson, Tomas DeJesus; granddaughter, Micaela Knox; sister, Margie Pola, many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (CROWN POINT). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com