Miguel A. DeJesus

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miguel A. DeJesus.
Service Information
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN
46307
(219)-769-0044
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Miguel A. DeJesus

WEST LAFAYETTE, IN - Miguel A. DeJesus, age 75 of West Lafayette, passed away on May 20, 2019 surrounded by his family. He retired from Bethleham Steel. Miguel continued working with the Crown Point School System as part of the custodial staff, where he most enjoyed being able to relate to the kids. He was preceded in death by his mother and father; brother, Jaime Cotal; daughter, Giselle DeJesus; granddaughter, Isadora Maxine DeJesus. Miguel is survived by his wife, Sara DeJesus; son, Robert DeJesus; daughter, Nora (Chad) DeJesus Meyer; grandson, Tomas DeJesus; granddaughter, Micaela Knox; sister, Margie Pola, many loving nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, May 23, 2019 from 2:00-8:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point. Funeral service on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at BURNS (CROWN POINT). Interment Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com


logo
Published in The Times on May 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.