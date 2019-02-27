Miguel Casanova

Obituary
Guest Book
  • "Miguel has been our neighbor for over 10 years and it sure..."
    - Ruiz Family
  • "Reciban nuestro más sentido pésame por su..."
    - Enrique y Gelito Suarez
  • "May you Rest In Peace Tio Miguel. A kind man with a warm..."
    - Bernice Calderon
  • "My deepest condolences to the family. Mr. Casanova was a..."
    - Gloria Velazquez
  • "My deepest sympathy to the Casanova family. May you hope..."

Miguel Casanova

DYER, IN - Miguel Casanova, age 72, of Dyer, IN passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Enedina Casanova, nee Alvarez. Loving father of Mariana (Elemuel) Casanova Carrillo, Guillermo (Johana) Casanova and Miguel A. Casanova. Devoted grandfather of Nicolas, Emilio, Karina, Marco, Micaela, Mateo, and Benjamin. Dear brother of Manuel, Salvador, Soledad, Juan Ignacio, Gloria, Velia, and Maria del Carmen. Kind uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 9:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane), Dyer, IN. Prayer service Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home to St. Victor Catholic Church, 553 Hirsch Ave., Calumet City, IL for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery – Chicago, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com


logo
Funeral Home
Smits Funeral Home
2121 Pleasant Springs Lane
Dyer, IN 46311
219 322-7300
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Times on Feb. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details
Dyer, IN   219 322-7300
funeral home direction icon