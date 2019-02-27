Miguel Casanova

DYER, IN - Miguel Casanova, age 72, of Dyer, IN passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019. Beloved husband of Enedina Casanova, nee Alvarez. Loving father of Mariana (Elemuel) Casanova Carrillo, Guillermo (Johana) Casanova and Miguel A. Casanova. Devoted grandfather of Nicolas, Emilio, Karina, Marco, Micaela, Mateo, and Benjamin. Dear brother of Manuel, Salvador, Soledad, Juan Ignacio, Gloria, Velia, and Maria del Carmen. Kind uncle to many nieces and nephews.

Visitation Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2:00 – 9:00 p.m. at SMITS FUNERAL HOME, 2121 Pleasant Springs Lane (Rt. 30 & Pleasant Springs Lane), Dyer, IN. Prayer service Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. from Smits Funeral Home to St. Victor Catholic Church, 553 Hirsch Ave., Calumet City, IL for a 10:30 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial. Interment St. Casimir Cemetery – Chicago, IL. For further information, please contact 219-322-7300 or visit our online obituary and guest book at www.SMITSFH.com