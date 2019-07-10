Miguel Salas

HAMMOND, IN - Miguel Salas, 92, of Hammond, IN and McAllen, TX, passed away peacefully at the Community Hospital in Munster, IN on July 4, 2019. He was born in Edroy, TX to Federico and Enriquita (Martinez) Salas on September 29, 1926. On February 14, 1952 he married the love of his life, Phyllis (Gomez) and she survives. He is also survived by his children, Hector Jesus Salas, Rosa Maria (Pedro) Rodriguez, Jose Luis (Kim) Salas, Ricardo (Millie) Salas, Edwardo (Laura) Salas; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; siblings, Ofelia Garza and Alfredo Salas; many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Federico and Enriquita Salas; and siblings, Jesus Salas, Pedro Salas, Enrique Salas, Leonor Gomez, Tomasa Garza , Matilde Posada.

Miguel proudly served in the U. S. Army and worked at Inland Steel for 37 years in the #2 and #3 Blast Furnace until his retirement. He was a lifelong member in good standing of USW Local 1010 and the American Legion Post 508. He was also a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 11, 2019 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the RIDGELAWN FUNERAL HOME, 4201 West Ridge Road, Gary, IN 46408 – 219 980-5555. A visitation will also be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, 3510 Deodar St., East Chicago, IN with the Funeral Mass to follow at 10:00 a.m. Miguel will be dearly missed by his loving family and dear friends. May God grand him eternal rest. www.ridgelawnfuneralhome.com