LOWELL, IN - Mike Marchuk, age 95, of Lowell; formerly of East Chicago, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019. Mike is survived by sister, Olga Marchuk Puskos; nieces, Janie (Mike) Szczepanski, Sharon (Dave) May, Chris Molinder; nephew, Gregory (Rita) Marchuk; many great and great-great nieces and nephews and Mike loved them dearly. Preceded in death by parents; brother, George Marchuk

He was born January 25, 1924, the son of George and Elizabeth Marchuk. Mike was a graduate of East Chicago Washington High School. He was a World War II veteran and a Purple Heart recipient. Mike was a dedicated volunteer in helping unfortunate people in a nonprofit organization in the Harbor area for years. Mike was a long time member of Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church.He was a lifelong resident of Indiana Harbor and worked for Inland Steel company for over 40 years. He enjoyed traveling, bus rides, and his family. Mike enjoyed living at the Cedar Creek Health Campus in Lowell for the past 3 years.

Family and friends may call at Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church, 8600 Grand Blvd., Merrillville on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Directly at Protection of the Virgin Mary Orthodox Church with Rev. Fr Alin Munteanu. At rest St. Mary Orthodox Cemetery, Gary.

