Mike Mirko Suknovich

LaGRANGE, IL - Mike Mirko Suknovich, age 54, passed away at LaGrange Hospital on Tuesday, June 11, 2019. He was born January 29, 1965 in Chicago, IL to the late Peter and late Phyllis Suknovich.

Mike graduated from Purdue University with a bachelors degree in Electrical Engineering and an MBA. Mike started his career with Commonwealth Edison where he worked for many years before founding Intelligrid Power and Control. Mike was an avid home cook, he enjoyed cooking for his family and friends while listening to his favorite music.

Mike is survived by his three children, Camille, Claire and Adam Suknovich; his siblings Julie Tatgenhorst, Peter and the late Brian Suknovich and his niece and nephews. Mike was always the life of the party with his quick wit and infectious smile. He will be deeply missed.

The visitation will be held at LACK & SONS FUNERAL HOME - HICKORY HILLS, IL on Monday, June 17, 2019 from 3:00pm-9:00pm. A funeral service will be held at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church in Lansing, IL on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.