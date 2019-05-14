Mike Pachapa

VALPARAISO, IN - Mike Pachapa, age 89 of Valparaiso, passed away May 11, 2019. He graduated from Tolleston High School, Class of 49, and served for the National Guard. Mike retired as a switchman from EJ&E Railroad. He was a member of the Hobart Elks Lodge, Optimist Club, Eagles, and the Moose Lodge. Mike was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his siblings: Victor and Martha Pachapa.

Mike is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Nancy; children: Joyce Kitchell, Ed (Sue) Pachapa, Lil (Brice) Allen, and Karen (Russ) Fife; grandchildren: Lauren (Cory) Detamore, Miles Allen, Nicholas (Catherine Cain) Kitchell, Emma Stavitzke, Allison (Justin) Harkey, Matthew Pachapa, and Mason Allen; two great-grandchildren: Sloane and Zane Detamore; brother, Paul (Judy) Pachapa; several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held from 3:00-8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. A funeral service will take place at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at Burns Funeral Home. Interment at Calumet Park Cemetery. www.burnsfuneral.com