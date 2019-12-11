Milka Rakich (nee Cvijanovic)

CALUMET CITY, IL - Milka Rakich (nee Cvijanovic) passed away on November 28, 2019 at age 92. Beloved wife of late Milan Rakich. Loving mother of Desi Russell, late Nada (Luke) Larocca, Olga Rakich (late John Schoenbaum). Loving Babi of Nathaniel Rakich (Sara Plana), Andrew Rakich, (Natalie Fulton) and Alexander Russell. Devoted daughter of late Soka and late Jovo Cvijanovic. Dear sister of late Stanisa Cvijanovic. Milka was devoted to her church, St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, her family, her many friends, and anyone in need. She always helped, through prayers, comfort, time, and effort, and baking her famous bread, torte, and other delicacies. She lovingly and happily shared all she had. Milka was past Kuma to her church, a member of the Holy Day Choir, and a member of the Church Kolo of Serbian Sisters. For many years, Milka was asked to make the "Kolac" for the Church and Kolo Slavas, which she considered a true honor. She will be missed by so many.

Funeral Services, Friday December 13, 2019, at St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church, Lansing,IL. Milka will lie in state at church from 9:00 a.m. until time of service at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Dr. Milos Vesin officiating. Interment St. Sava Cemetery, Libertyville, IL.

In lieu of flowers, Donations to St. Archangel Michael Serbian Orthodox Church would be most appreciated. Arrangements by KOMPARE FUNERAL HOME, Chicago, IL, (773) 768-8800.