Mike "Butthead" Spanburg
Mike "Butthead" Spanburg

CROWN POINT, IN - Mike "Butthead" Spanburg, age 56 of Crown Point, previously of Highland, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020. He was a member of Teamsters Local 142 and was also a member of the Crown Point Eagles and Crown Point Moose Lodge. Mike was preceded in death by his mother-Sandy Spanburg.

He is survived by his wife Mary Rogers; daughters Ashley (Richard) Syvertsen, Lauren Charbonneau; fatherCharlie Spanburg; brother Craig (Renee) Spanburg; sisters Sheri Cisneros, Kelly (Joe) Kulig; loving nieces and nephews-Christopher, Josh, Zach, Kameron, Silas, Kassidy.

Please visit with Mike's family for a Time of Sharing Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com




Published in The Times on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
19
Visitation
01:00 - 05:00 PM
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
Funeral services provided by
Burns Funeral Home & Crematory
10101 Broadway
Crown Point, IN 46307
(219) 769-0044
