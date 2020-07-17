Mike "Butthead" Spanburg

CROWN POINT, IN - Mike "Butthead" Spanburg, age 56 of Crown Point, previously of Highland, passed away peacefully July 15, 2020. He was a member of Teamsters Local 142 and was also a member of the Crown Point Eagles and Crown Point Moose Lodge. Mike was preceded in death by his mother-Sandy Spanburg.

He is survived by his wife Mary Rogers; daughters Ashley (Richard) Syvertsen, Lauren Charbonneau; fatherCharlie Spanburg; brother Craig (Renee) Spanburg; sisters Sheri Cisneros, Kelly (Joe) Kulig; loving nieces and nephews-Christopher, Josh, Zach, Kameron, Silas, Kassidy.

Please visit with Mike's family for a Time of Sharing Sunday, July 19, 2020 from 1:00-5:00 p.m. at BURNS FUNERAL HOME, 10101 Broadway, Crown Point, IN. www.burnsfuneral.com